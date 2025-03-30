2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

11. San Francisco 49ers: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

If you take a look at the San Francisco 49ers depth chart right now, you might not no exactly where to begin with the “reload’ or “rebuild”, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Other than maybe taking another receiver here (which also shouldn’t be off the table), I think you could really go any direction for the 49ers in round one and make it make sense.

They weren’t able to lure Joey Bosa to come and play with his brother in San Francisco, so the pass rush is obviously going to need to be addressed. They’ve also got a college free agent currently penciled in as a starting defensive tackle, so maybe they take the next one off the board here.

Jalon Walker is a really nice value here as well and someone who might be able to kill two birds with one stone. He’s an off-ball linebacker who can also rush the passer and would give the 49ers a big-time weapon on that side of the ball.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Dallas Cowboys already brought in two free agent running backs this offseason, which might be our indicator that Jerry Jones is not going to use a first-round pick at this position. But this is a rare running back class, and we all just saw the type of impact running backs had around the league this past year.

There’s no way the Cowboys could justify passing on a player like Omarion Hampton here after the way their running game struggled last season.

Hampton has the ideal combination of size, speed, toughness, and three-down abilities to be an instant hit for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense. Brian Schottenheimer needs to make sure his offense is not one-dimensional, and while Dallas could also go with a pass rusher or interior offensive lineman here, maybe even a receiver, Hampton might be the best player on their board.