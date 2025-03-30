2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

We’ve got a number of picks in our mock drafts lately that just seem too likely to not happen, so we’re going chalk here with the Miami Dolphins taking Malaki Starks in the 13th overall slot.

I think you could easily justify an offensive lineman or tight end here based on how the board is falling but as has been mentioned ad nauseam, the Dolphins have lost Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland in consecutive offseasons. They are going to have to add some young talent to that position and they can get the top guy on their board here.

And Starks is just a clean prospect overall. He can play the deep free safety as well as come up in the box or play in the slot. He’s a smart player whose instincts pop when you watch him play, and he was an impact player very early on at Georgia. He’s going to be a good pro.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

If the Indianapolis Colts are in a scenario with both Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland on the board, their entire war room might pass out before they have a chance to turn in a pick. This would be a borderline ideal scenario for them.

I legitimately think that Daniel Jones is going to win the starting job with them or at least potentially start most of the games this season. The Colts know that what Anthony Richardson has been giving them is not sustainable. And with the type of supporting cast they’ve assembled under Shane Steichen, it should honestly be really hard for a QB to fail.

Tyler Warren is a super unique playmaker at tight end who could wind up going a lot higher than this. He can line up in the backfield, in line, out wide, and block. He’s a stud.