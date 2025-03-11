2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency Frenzy

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

In what would undoubtedly be a stunning turn of events, Shedeur Sanders falls to the 9th overall pick and potentially sets himself up to be the heir apparent to the throne in New Orleans behind Derek Carr. The Saints are bringing Carr back for this season, but nothing is guaranteed beyond 2025. And as we saw in the NFC South this past year, even having him penciled in as the starter for 2025 might not matter.

10. Chicago Bears: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Chicago Bears upgraded their offensive line in a big way already with the additions of Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman on the interior. The Bears also added Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo to the defensive line. So how about another athletic pass rusher to wreak havoc opposite Montez Sweat? The Bears need to be stealing as many extra possessions for Caleb Williams and the offense as possible, and Stewart can help them do that.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers have just been gutted this offseason and look like they’re truly entering a period of roster reset. If we know anything about John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, it won’t take them long to find players who are good fits for their program. Getting Mason Graham, arguably a consensus top-four prospect in this class, would be a huge way to start rebuilding defensively from the inside out.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

If the Dallas Cowboys miss out on Ashton Jeanty – and it doesn’t look like there’s any way he’s sneaking out of the top seven or eight picks – then they could very well take Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina. And now, Hampton would be getting paired with another former Tar Heel in Javonte Williams, who is taking a one-year prove-it deal with the Cowboys after a brutally bad couple of seasons with the Denver Broncos. These two guys could significantly upgrade the Dallas running game.