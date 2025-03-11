2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency Frenzy

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Adding more on the offensive line is going to be imperative for the Miami Dolphins this offseason with a number of key players hitting NFL Free Agency. Kelvin Banks is not unanimously thought of as a top-15 prospect, but there is a lot to like about him with his positional versatility (projects well as a guard or tackle) and the competition he went up against the last handful of years at Texas.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Colts made huge splash moves in free agency to sign cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. With those guys in the fold defensively, this pick might have to be a playmaker at tight end or some additional help for the interior offensive line. Some folks out there have Colston Loveland as the 7th or 8th best player in this entire incoming class, so it’s unlikely we see him sneak out of the top 15 picks. He’d be the final piece in a truly elite young group of playmakers on paper for the Colts.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons’ defensive front is horrendous. They were one of the worst teams in the league last year in getting after the quarterback, and the team suffered for it. If you can’t get after the quarterback, all of the top-10 picks you can collect on the offensive side of the ball aren’t going to matter. Whether it’s Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, Mike Green, or whoever, the Falcons need an EDGE player with this selection.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

I absolutely love the Arizona Cardinals being aggressive in going after Josh Sweat in NFL Free Agency, and that move should pay big and immediate dividends. You’ve got to love utilizing the former connections Jonathan Gannon has with the reigning Super Bowl champions. With that being said, the copying of the Eagles won’t stop with Sweat. The Cardinals are going to want to focus next on the interior defensive line as they were in the mix for Milton Williams (and lost). Walter Nolen has compared himself to Aaron Donald, and if he can be even half that, this would be a great pick.