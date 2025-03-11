2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency Frenzy

25. Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans and Washington Commanders pulled off a shocking deal to bring Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders, leaving a gaping hole at left tackle for Houston. Why not make the offensive line worse for CJ Stroud, right? The Texans’ decision-making is interesting (to say the least) but they might luck into a situation like this one where Josh Simmons falls to their first-round pick. And he’d have to start Day 1.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Rams could go a variety of directions here after re-signing QB Matthew Stafford and bringing him another star receiver in Davante Adams, but Adams is not a “forever” investment. I could see the Rams going for another wideout here to replace Cooper Kupp for the long haul, but the missing ingredient of the offense right now is a tight end like Mason Taylor. He might not be generating a ton of first-round hype just yet, but wait until we get closer to the NFL Draft…

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

When it comes to life, you can count on three things: Death, taxes, and the Baltimore Ravens landing a player who has absolutely no business being on the board in the first round. Malaki Starks would give the Ravens a dynamic young duo along with Kyle Hamilton and perhaps be another piece that helps them get over the top in January against the likes of the Chiefs and Ravens. He will help tighten up that operation defensively and obviously make plays on the ball.

28. Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

I still don’t think there’s a better all-around fit for what the Detroit Lions need in the first round of this draft class than Grey Zabel. If he’s the top interior offensive lineman on the board, then he’s also a sweet value this late in the first round. Zabel can come in and immediately replace veteran Kevin Zeitler, who is a free agent in 2025. The Lions lost Ben Johnson already, they can’t afford to lose the quality of their stellar offensive line.