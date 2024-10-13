2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
19. San Francisco 49ers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
While the San Francisco 49ers are one of the most well-built teams in the NFL right now, they have not had the highest hit rate in the NFL Draft these days defensively. They have their established stars on that side of the ball, of course, but there’s been a lot of roster turnover there and obviously a number of top-tier coordinators moving on to take head coaching gigs elsewhere.
That may have messed a little too much with player development. More than the 49ers would have liked. This team needs to get some more home-grown studs off the edge to pair up with Nick Bosa, and I think Nic Scourton would be an ideal pickup for them with his versatility to play different spots along the defensive front.
He’s been disruptive all year for Texas A&M and has been one of the best transfer players in the country.
20. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
We’re going to keep just copying and pasting this mock draft selection until it doesn’t make as much sense. But when will it not make sense? If the Chargers are on the clock in round one and Colston Loveland is on the board, how does that not make sense for them?
The Chargers moved on from so many of their offensive skill players with Jim Harbaugh taking over this offseason as the team’s head coach. They started revamping the receiver position with Ladd McConkey in round two and then the development of second-year player Quinton Johnston, but the Chargers need more in that department.
Colston Loveland was recruited by Jim Harbaugh once before. He knows what Harbaugh is asking for at that position, and he brings it every snap. This would be such a no-brainer pick for the Chargers.