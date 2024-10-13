2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
What everyone is going to be watching closely in the 2025 offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers is obviously the quarterback position. As of right now, it looks and sounds like Justin Fields is in the driver’s seat to remain the Steelers’ starting QB over Russell Wilson for the remainder of this season, but neither Fields nor Wilson is under contract for 2025.
Deone Walker isn’t going to come in and play the quarterback position, but if the Steelers decide to give Fields another year, they just need to go after the best player on the board here. There are so many different avenues they could go down but we know how this team loves to build in the trenches early on and go after the skill positions on Day 2.
Walker is a unique talent with his overall size and athletic traits but his production hasn’t matched what we saw last year. He’s still making an impact with his ridiculous athleticism and length on the interior defensive line.
22. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
It’s become abundantly clear early on this season that the Denver Broncos don’t have a top-tier wide receiver on their roster. They are looking for some young players like Troy Franklin to develop, but it’s going to be a process. This team needs someone on the roster who can get open quickly and be that go-to threat for 8-10 targets per game.
Emeka Egbuka can work well out of the slot and be that target to get open quickly for quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton. Nobody coaches up the wide receiver position like Brian Hartline at Ohio State and Egbuka will come into the NFL ready to contribute from day one.
If the Broncos can get a stud at receiver early on in next year’s draft, it will be a huge boost to that offense.