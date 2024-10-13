2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
23. Dallas Cowboys: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Dallas Cowboys are getting a nice breakout so far this season from young receiver Jalen Tolbert, but the unfortunate thing is that his breakout is happening with just one more year left on his rookie year beyond this year. The Cowboys just re-signed CeeDee Lamb to a massive contract so they are going to need some cost-effective players at receiver.
Brandin Cooks won’t likely be in Dallas beyond this year, and the Cowboys have to have that field-stretcher at the receiver position. Isaiah Bond can be that and more.
The former Alabama transfer has been proving himself effective as an all-around offensive weapon this year with the Texas Longhorns and he’d be able to stay in the state of Texas here to go from the Longhorns to the Cowboys. He’s averaging nearly 19 yards per touch with four total scores this season.
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Buccaneers have been struggling a bit to start this season in terms of getting consistent pressure off the edge. They are just outside of the bottom 10 in the entire NFL when it comes to sack percentage this season and obviously they’re going to need to get that number up to help their defensive backfield out.
We know head coach Todd Bowles is going to scheme up pressure for this defense any way he can but the Bucs need guys who can just win their matchups.
Mykel Williams has received a lot of buzz this year but the buzz has died down significantly as he has 0 sacks and just three total tackles in three games this year. He needs to have a big second half of the 2024 season as well as a strong offseason circuit to get his stock back up, but he’s a steal this late for the Bucs.