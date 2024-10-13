2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
25. Buffalo Bills: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
It looked like the Buffalo Bills were on their way to being one of the most dominant teams in the NFL at the start of this season, but they’ve run over a couple of speed bumps here in the last two weeks. While losing can cause you to overreact to areas of weakness, it can also just expose things that were ignored while you were winning.
The Bills revamped their defense pretty significantly in the 2024 offseason and that unit is probably still “under construction” a little bit. Taking a player like East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel is a bit of a risk given the fact he went down this season with a knee injury but it’s also perhaps one of the best risk/reward propositions in round one for any team.
Reven could be a legit CB1 in the NFL and if the Bills can get him this late, he could be the steal of the draft.
26. Baltimore Ravens: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Baltimore Ravens have to know better than anyone that the offensive line needs some attention in the 2025 offseason. The Ravens need a new starting right tackle and Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery could not be a more perfect fit for this team on paper.
Ersery is known more for his run blocking at this stage and we know the Ravens are a team that loves to run the ball and wear defenses down in that way. Ersery’s athletic traits and physicality will endear him to this Baltimore staff and I think he could be one of the best overall fits for this team late in the 1st round, assuming that’s where his NFL Draft stock holds in the coming months.