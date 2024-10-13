2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
27. Atlanta Falcons: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
The Atlanta Falcons have quickly become one of the most interesting teams in the NFL so far this season. While it was definitely justified to question this team’s offseason methods of going after Kirk Cousins and then drafting Michael Penix Jr., you can’t really argue with the results and the Falcons are one of the most exciting teams in the league.
Kirk Cousins threw for over 500 yards on Matt Ryan night. The Falcons have explosive playmakers all over the offense. The one area of this team that feels neglected is the defense, and for good reason. The Falcons have basically used their best NFL Draft assets building the offensive side of the ball in recent years.
It’s time for the pendulum to swing back to the defensive side of the ball, and the best player on the board here could very well be Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer, who can bring consistent disruption off the edge.
28. Detroit Lions: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
We know the Detroit Lions are going to want to be a physical team on both sides of the ball. They have so many weapons offensively but they might need to reload on the interior offensive line after the 2024 season.
It’s been nice for this team to have Graham Glasgow back after his failed stint with the Denver Broncos as a big-money free agent, but with Jonah Jackson heading off to the Rams in 2024, it’s possible that we could see the Lions look into upgrading the interior offensive line early on in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not to mention, Frank Ragnow has been dealing with some injuries.
Jonah Savaiinaea could follow in Jordan Morgan’s footsteps as a star on the Arizona offensive line to go late in the first round to an NFC North powerhouse.