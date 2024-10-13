2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
29. Washington Commanders: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Washington Commanders have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the 2024 season so far. I was certain that this team would be taking on way too much change to be overly relevant this season, but they have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL so far.
Now, we’ll see how things go as the year progresses, but we’ve been given no reason to doubt this team.
The Commanders have played so well offensively but Dan Quinn needs some more studs for his defense. He’s going to want to build that side of the ball with “his guys” through the draft and Adam Peters is going to do his part to get Quinn some dawgs in the secondary. Denzel Burke already has a pair of interceptions this season for Ohio State and looks like he’s going to be a day one starter at the NFL level.
The Commanders get themselves another ballhawk for DQ’s defense here late in round one.
30. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Houston Texans have not been nearly as stingy defensively as many had anticipated going into the 2024 season. Houston has allowed 4.8 yards per carry so far this season and that defensive front could definitely get some attention when we get around to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Kenneth Grant is a player who has popped up on the athletic freaks lists and we’ve seen some nice things from him this season with a couple of sacks and four batted passes. He’s got the type of athletic traits and length to come in and contribute to an NFL defense right away, and we know DeMeco Ryans and the Texans would bring him along at the proper speed.
When you see these types of athletes on the defensive line, you just know that NFL teams are going to be salivating and they don’t often escape the first round of the NFL Draft