2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
It’s hard to peg exactly what this Kansas City Chiefs team “needs” in terms of the long-term outlook of the roster. We’re seeing a lot of temporary weaknesses pop up for them as a result of guys being injured right now, so it’s not exactly fair to say the Chiefs need to go after another 1st-round receiver or something like that.
At this juncture of the draft, you want to go after premium position groups and take shots on guys you believe can be long-term contributors, even if they don’t have the highest ceilings. Tyleik Williams might not come into Kansas City and immediately start selling jerseys but he could add some valuable depth for this team on the defensive line right away.
The Chiefs have a superstar in Chris Jones, but he’s getting older every year and they need some additional complementary pieces anyway.
32. Minnesota Vikings: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Minnesota Vikings love to blitz under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and assuming he sticks around beyond this season and doesn’t get more head coach looks, you have to have dawgs in the secondary to take advantage of the pass rush that’s being provided.
The Vikings traded away former second-round pick Andrew Booth this offseason and they could very well be in the market for big-money free agent corners as well as whoever ends up being the top guy on their board at this juncture.
Tacario Davis only has one interception at the college level but he’s got 20 passes broken up between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and with his outstanding length (Davis is a rare 6-foot-4 cornerback prospect), he could feast as the Vikings put the pressure on up front.