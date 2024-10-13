2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
7. Tennessee Titans: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Last year we had six quarterbacks off the board within the first 12 overall picks, and we’re well on our way again here in this 2025 NFL mock draft, aren’t we?
The NFL is never going to lack for demand at the quarterback position, that’s for sure…
The Tennessee Titans are still early on in the year as far as the evaluation process on Will Levis, and he could very well come out the rest of this season and prove himself worthy of another look next season. With that said, he’s been far too reckless with the football early on this season to be considered a no-brainer option going forward. And just like what I said with Dave Canales and the Panthers, Brian Callahan should be able to pick his quarterback with the Titans.
That QB-head coach relationship is just too important. You see if you can make it work with Levis, but move on if it’s not working.
Carson Beck put on a show in the second half of that matchup against Alabama, and his stock has held relatively steady throughout the course of this season. He’d be a nice pick for the Titans.
8. Miami Dolphins: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
We’ve been picking quarterbacks for the Miami Dolphins but there’s been no official indication at this point that Tua Tagovailoa is going to be hanging up the cleats after his latest terrifying concussion. Perhaps more likely than the Dolphins going after a 1st-round quarterback next offseason is the option of going after a veteran quarterback with a higher floor behind Tua in case the backup is needed extensively.
The Dolphins also have to make sure they are protecting the quarterback better and they’d have a chance – if the draft falls this way – to take the top offensive lineman on their board. Will Campbell’s stock has been up and down all year long but he’s a tremendous pass-protecting offensive tackle prospect who could come in and make an impact right away in that high-octane Dolphins offense.