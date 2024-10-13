2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
9. New York Jets: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Is Aaron Rodgers cooked? This is the latest overreaction to the New York Jets after they fired head coach Robert Saleh and could be headed towards another major overhaul of the roster in the coming months. As we know, a new head coach usually equals a revamped roster, and I don’t know how much longer Jets GM Joe Douglas is going to have his job there, either.
The Jets could be smashing the reset button in the near future and a new head coach is likely going to mean a new quarterback at some point soon. I don’t hate the idea of the Jets going with a first-round QB if they continue to lose games and are picking relatively high next year, especially with someone like Quinn Ewers.
Ewers is a gamer and someone who has shown consistent improvement over the course of his years at Texas. I know everyone is very excited about Arch Manning coming out in 2026, but don’t sleep on Ewers at the NFL level. He’s got all of the tools and traits to be a high-level starter.
10. Las Vegas Raiders: Tatairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Raiders have got to be the most unlucky team I have ever encountered when it comes to putting together 2025 NFL mock draft predictions. Every time I put together a mock draft, unless the Raiders are picking 1st overall, they have just missed out on the top quarterback prospects based on which prospects are climbing up the rankings (or not).
The Raiders just benched Gardner Minshew after their loss to the Denver Broncos (actually, he was benched during the game) and they are going to get another extended look at Aidan O’Connell. And soon, O’Connell won’t have Davante Adams on the roster at all to throw the ball to.
The Raiders got Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft and he looks like he’s going to be an absolute stud. If the Raiders can figure out a solution at the quarterback position, then getting players like Bowers and Tetairoa McMillan will make their lives a lot easier. McMillan has been an absolute star for the Wildcats this year, dominating with his combination of catch radius and after-the-catch abilities.