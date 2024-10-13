2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
11. Arizona Cardinals: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
I don’t have an official stat being kept of this right now, but I would guess that one of the most common picks in my 2025 NFL mock draft predictions is Benjamin Morrison to the Arizona Cardinals. It just feels right for a number of reasons.
First of all, the Cardinals need some playmakers at cornerback, especially on the outside. Second, Jonathan Gannon is a defensive backs guy at heart. Third, the value of someone like Morrison typically is perfect wherever the Cardinals are picking in these mock drafts.
It just works.
Morrison has the type of size and ball skills that NFL teams covet to go along with his athletic traits. He’d be a really solid pick for them in the 1st round of the 2025 Draft.
12. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The New Orleans Saints are going to get a glimpse at life beyond Derek Carr here in the next couple of weeks as Carr went down with an injury in Week 5. They are replacing Carr with rookie Spencer Rattler, who had a very intriguing preseason for the Saints and has some starter traits.
Regardless of what happens with Rattler, the offensive line will be an area of focus for the Saints again next offseason as we closely monitor how well Trevor Penning plays the rest of this season and what the future holds for Ryan Ramczyk, who has had some complications on his road to recovery.
Kelvin Banks has nearly pitched a shutout this season in pass protection and he’s got all of the traits that you look for at left tackle in terms of his quick feet and great length. The Saints could plug him in right away at that left tackle spot.