2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
13. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
It’s way too early to be making sweeping judgments based on stat category rankings, but in the early goings of the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts are 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per attempt in 29th in total passing yards allowed this season. This Colts secondary should be getting a bit of a revamp and it could start with a new defensive scheme entirely.
Can a new defensive coordinator potentially replace Gus Bradley and rejuvenate this unit in 2025? Absolutely, but regardless of who the defensive coordinator is, they are going to need some more dawgs on the back end of that defense, and that’s exactly what Malaki Starks is. He’s got 25 total tackles and an interception so far this season and is making plays all over the field.
14. New York Giants: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
There might not be another player in college football as dominant as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who hit 1,000 rushing yards on the season before he even hit 100 total carries. He’s averaging an astonishing 10.9 yards per carry for the Broncos this year and even though it’s not en vogue for NFL teams to go after 1st-round running backs these days, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jeanty go off the board even higher than this.
He’s been spectacular.
The New York Giants lost Saquon Barkley in the 2024 offseason and their ownership was clearly not pleased with that if you watched them on Hard Knocks this offseason. The fact that Barkley has been great for the division-rival Eagles is salt in the wound. The Giants getting Jeanty would be a nice consolation prize and he could be one of the top two or three favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025.