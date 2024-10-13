2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
15. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
If there’s one thing we gleaned from the early goings of this 2024 season for the Seattle Seahawks, it’s that the offensive line needs some attention in 2025. The Seahawks have allowed Geno Smith to be sacked 19 times in the first six games of the season, and they rank 27th in the NFL so far in rushing offense.
This is an explosive offensive attack in terms of the playmakers the Seahawks have, but they have to be better in the trenches on both sides of the ball going forward.
Seattle isn’t in a position here to get one of the top two guys on the board (Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks) but they are in striking range for Emery Jones Jr., who could come in and start as the bookend at right tackle across from Charles Cross right away.
16. Philadelphia Eagles: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
It’s been a really strange year for the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to their edge rusher position group. Haason Reddick was traded to the New York Jets, which paved the way for Nolan Smith to come in and potentially start. The Eagles signed Bryce Huff from the Jets to come in and provide that big-time pass rush impact that we have seen from him the last couple of years.
Now we have seen fans calling for those guys to be benched or lose snaps to other players. That’s not going to sit right with GM Howie Roseman, who knows that his best teams in Philly have been great at getting consistent pressure on the QB. Abdul Carter is a local prospect with elite athletic traits who could come in and give them that pop off the edge as a rookie.