2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
17. Chicago Bears: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee
It feels like we’ve brought this up about a million times, but one of the biggest giveaways we have about the Bears’ 2025 offseason priorities was this team’s pursuit of Matthew Judon in a trade with the Patriots earlier this year. The Bears didn’t end up closing the deal there, but we know that GM Ryan Poles is going to be after top-tier EDGE players to pair up with Montez Sweat in Chicago based on that.
The Bears’ defense is going to continue to be a strength of this team as Caleb Williams continues to improve. I think we’re going to see Chicago go after as many veteran players for the offensive line in free agency as they possibly can while focusing on this year’s draft class off the edge.
Getting a player like James Pearce, who has routinely popped up in the top 10 of our 2025 NFL mock draft predictions, would be an insane value.
18. Green Bay Packers: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Green Bay Packers are always a fun team to watch when it comes to the NFL Draft, because the hit rate for GM Brian Gutekunst these days has been astronomically high. The Packers have one of the best and most talented rosters in the league right now, and it just so happens to also be the youngest in the league.
Although Green Bay has big-time playmakers at receiver like Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, it seems like there’s a chance this team could move on from one of or both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in 2025. That’s not a foregone conclusion, but the idea of getting a playmaker like Luther Burden to add to the mix in Green Bay would allow them to move on from those guys without really even thinking twice.
Burden would be the biggest steal of the draft if he falls this far. He’s an absolute demon in space with the ball in his hands.