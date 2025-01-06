2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft update after Week 18

9. New Orleans Saints: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Saints get a versatile player for their defensive front who can win from a variety of alignments up front.

10. Chicago Bears: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

We’ve typically penciled Will Campbell from LSU in here for the Bears, but Josh Simmons was in line to potentially be the top OT on the board prior to injury. Maybe NFL teams will clear him and he will end up the top OT after all.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

This is probably way too low for Will Johnson, who is considered an elite prospect with a high floor. If the 49ers can find a way to get him, they’d be ecstatic.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I almost want to put a different player here just for the sake of it, but Jeanty to the Cowboys makes too much sense if he’s on the board. The Cowboys saw how dynamic running backs upgraded a variety of top teams this past season.

13. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Mike McDaniel might lose Tyreek Hill this offseason and will need another weapon for his offense to take attention off of Jaylen Waddle. Tyler Warren is the ideal pickup for his offense.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

If the Colts want to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball, they’ll have a variety of options in this draft class. Malaki Starks could be one of the best safeties in the NFL from Day 1.

15. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Falcons desperately need help all over their defensive front in the pass rush department. James Pearce Jr. has been one of the most consistent at the college level for two years in a row.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

If you need a pressure player in this draft, you’re in luck. The Cardinals took a shot on Baron Browning at the NFL trade deadline to get some pass rush help, maybe giving away one of their top priorities this coming offseason.