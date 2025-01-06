2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft update after Week 18

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Cincinnati Bengals will now have a brand-new defensive coordinator after one bad season got Lou Anarumo canned. We could see a bit of overhaul of personnel on that side of the ball as well. Pressure players will be welcome, and Walter Nolen is a stud on the interior.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Whether he’s a guard or tackle is irrelevant because the Seattle Seahawks were bringing in Jason Peters for reinforcements this past season. Their starting center retired in the middle of the year. They need all the OL help they can get.

19. Houston Texans: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Texans need to get a corner opposite Derek Stingley Jr. who can feast on the pass rush being provided by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

20. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Denver Broncos desperately need to upgrade their offensive weaponry this offseason. Bo Nix had 29 passing touchdowns this season despite having more drops than almost every QB in the league.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

If the Buccaneers lose or more on from Chris Godwin this offseason, they will need some reinforcements at receiver to join Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. Tre Harris is a demon after the catch in the mold of Godwin.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season proved their desperate need for wide receiver help moving forward. It’s no wonder they were trying to trade for Brandon Aiyuk and Christian Kirk.

23. Los Angeles Rams: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison is not a unanimous 1st-round prospect at this point but the Rams need corners to take advantage of the stellar work they have done drafting for the defensive front.

24. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

The Green Bay Packers are all about players with traits and they went to the Texas A&M talent pool and found a stud last year in Edgerrin Cooper. I wonder if they’ll dip their toes there again with another freaky athlete.