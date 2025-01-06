2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft update after Week 18

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

One of the Chargers’ top needs this offseason is going to be tight end. Jim Harbaugh recruited Colston Loveland, who was a stud for his Michigan program. No brainer here.

26. Washington Commanders: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Williams could overtake his Texas teammate Kelvin Banks in the consensus draft rankings by the time the draft actually rolls around. Build the wall around Jayden Daniels.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Baltimore Ravens always find great value in the NFL Draft and Derrick Harmon is going to be a stud for a long time on the interior defensive line.

28. Minnesota Vikings: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Whoever is playing quarterback for the Vikings will not be lacking for playmakers around him. Aaron Jones is slated for free agency, and this is an outstanding running back class incoming.

29. Buffalo Bills: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Bills have had a number of injuries and departures at the linebacker position in recent years and a player like Jihaad Campbell could help make it feel like they’ve got 12 defenders on the field.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

You can take the dog out of the fight, but you can’t take the fight out of the dog. After breaking tradition by taking a corner in round one last year, Howie Roseman gets back to his roots of taking guys in the trenches early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

31. Detroit Lions: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Detroit Lions should take the top defensive player or the top interior offensive lineman on their board here. The defense has been brutally affected by injuries this year but give them credit: They stepped up with the #1 seed on the line in a big way.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Chiefs luck into Kelvin Banks here, who could be a mainstay for them at a position they have oddly struggled to fill for the entirety of Patrick Mahomes’s NFL career.