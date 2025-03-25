2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

9. New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

If the Carolina Panthers are going to pass on Jalon Walker, the New Orleans Saints might gladly oblige. Even after re-signing Chase Young to a big-money deal this offseason, the Saints still need help in the pass rush department. And Jalon Walker is going to be a fun upgrade for just about any defense in the league thanks to his versatility. He can play off the ball, off the edge, or on the defensive line. He’s a valuable chess piece.

10. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Chicago Bears brought in Ben Johnson to bring his creative offensive style of football from Detroit, although there’s really nothing creative about just pounding the ball down the throat of the opposition. At times, Johnson’s run game in Detroit was simply overpowering, and the way he did it was with a dominating offensive line and elite talent at running back. The Bears have the pieces on the offensive line, but they need upgrades at running back. Omarion Hampton has the size, speed, and playmaking ability to be that guy Johnson filters the offense through.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The 49ers are retooling, rebuilding, reloading – whatever term you want to use, they’re doing it. 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are under a ton of pressure because this team was in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago and they are now obviously very much in a confusing state of transition and roster deconstruction. If you can raise the floor on the offensive and defensive lines, you stand a chance to weather the storm.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys miss out on the top two running backs in this scenario, paving the way for them to go with the best player on their board. And will that be Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden? That remains to be seen, but Golden would fill a massive void for the Cowboys as a receiver who can move all around the formation and not only get open quickly but make difficult plays early on. The Cowboys could pivot to an offensive lineman here after the retirement of Zack Martin but it’s possible that Golden will be the WR1 on their board.