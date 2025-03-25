2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft with surprise QB making return

29. Washington Commanders: James Pearce JR., EDGE, Tennessee

Not that it was ever “realistic” anyway, but the idea of the Washington Commanders landing Myles Garrett in a trade with the Cleveland Browns is officially dead. The Commanders still need help off the edge and thanks to the explosive and rapid growth of Jayden Daniels in his rookie year, they are picking way later than expected this year. Luckily for them, if the Commanders would have been picking in the top 3 of a mock draft four months ago, this would have been a plausible scenario. James Pearce’s stock has significantly dropped but this might be the ideal time to buy low.

30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Buffalo Bills are a team to watch in the first round for a potential move up the board if the right guy falls. They are going to be aggressive in finding ways to surpass the Kansas City Chiefs. And to be honest, a great sign of changing their ways would simply be the Bills not trading their picks to the Chiefs for guys the Chiefs want like Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy. The Bills need guys who can create turnovers and help get their defense off the field. Maxwell Hairston has size, length, and speed at the cornerback position.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Whatever the Chiefs have done in NFL Free Agency is borderline irrelevant to the left tackle position, at least from where I’m sitting. This team has done just about everything possible to upgrade that spot over the course of Patrick Mahomes’s NFL career, and they have failed a variety of ways. They have to double down and make sure they turn over every stone and Josh Simmons would be a nice value here. He was on track to be OT1 in this class last year before injury.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

With the loss of Milton Williams in NFL Free Agency (Patriots), the Eagles will be on the hunt for help on the defensive line with this pick. Even after using recent first-round picks on the likes of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, another first-round defensive tackle could be in play here. And with the depth of this class, that position could provide the best bang for your buck at 32 overall as well. Derrick Harmon is a productive and disruptive interior player who would fit right in to Vic Fangio’s defense.