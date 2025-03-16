2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

And here we have the ultimate shocker of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Could Shedeur Sanders really fall this far down the board?

You never know.

Regardless of your personal thoughts toward Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, or any of the Sanders family, I think it’s clear that Shedeur is a first-round prospect as a player. How teams determine whether or not he is capable of being a true franchise quarterback is up to them. And in an environment like Pittsburgh, with both George Pickens and DK Metcalf on board, it would at least be hard for Sanders to miss his targets out there.

This would be a great situation for him to land in, whether he falls down the board or if the Steelers have to move even more future draft capital to go and get him.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers have had to make some really tough roster decisions the last couple of years, but they surprisingly were able to bring Khalil Mack back into the fold despite rumors that he might be a cap casualty. They also brought big-bodied receiver Mike Williams back in a rather surprising free agency move.

More interestingly, the Chargers made a move to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round running back Najee Harris. They have added some pieces this offseason, but even with the likes of Donte Jackson coming in to help the secondary, a player like Will Johnson is simply too good to pass on if he’s still sitting on the board.

Johnson is not the same level of prospect, but he’s drawn some comparisons to Pat Surtain II for his play style and consistency.