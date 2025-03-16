2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

29. Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Even after adding Deebo Samuel via trade, I still believe the Washington Commanders are going to add more at the wide receiver position. As big of a name as Deebo Samuel has at this point, that move should be viewed as a short-term risk/reward option for the Commanders and anything he gives them beyond 2025 is going to be a bonus.

The Commanders need another young receiver to grow with Jayden Daniels and star receiver Terry McLaurin and there might not be a better fit on the board than Matthew Golden, who can play inside the slot and has strong hands. Golden doesn’t have a massive frame or anything but he does play with an edge to him and has elite long speed.

As the game slows down for him, he could quickly become Jayden Daniels’s favorite new target.

30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Buffalo Bills signed a couple of defensive linemen in NFL Free Agency and while there’s always inherent risk in signing free agents, I don’t think the Bills were expecting both Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi to get slapped with six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s PED policy.

Yikes.

Needless to say, the Bills are going to need some additional help on the defensive line and it’s never a bad idea to invest in the trenches on either side of the ball this late in the round anyway. Kenneth Grant is one of those guys that probably wishes he had been able to rack up eight sacks in a season at some point because it feels like that’s the only issue preventing him from going in the top 10 picks of the NFL Draft.

He’s a big-time athlete at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds and should be a longtime starter at the next level.