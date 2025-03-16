2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3rd-round predictions

65. New York Giants: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Darien Porter, DB, Iowa State

67. Cleveland Browns: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

68. Las Vegas Raiders: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

69. New England Patriots: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

71. New Orleans Saints: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

72. Chicago Bears: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

73. New York Jets: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

74. Carolina Panthers: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

75. San Francisco 49ers: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

76. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

77. New England Patriots: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

78. Arizona Cardinals: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

79. Houston Texans: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

82. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

85. Denver Broncos: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

87. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

89. Houston Texans: CJ West, DL, Indiana

90. Los Angeles Rams: Demetrius Knight, LB, South Carolina

91. Baltimore Ravens: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

92. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

93. New Orleans Saints: Charles Grant, OL, William & Mary

94. Cleveland Browns: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

97. Minnesota Vikings: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

98. Miami Dolphins: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

99. New York Giants: Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

100. San Francisco 49ers: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

101. Los Angeles Rams: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

102. Detroit Lions: Saivion Jones, EDGE, LSU

I was the one who created this 2025 NFL mock draft and even I was surprised to still see Elijah Arroyo still on the board here in the third round. Depending on who you ask, Arroyo could be a high pick in the second round or possibly last to the third round. Either way, he’s going to be a strong Day 2 pick for someone in this year’s draft and I actually really love the idea of the Saints going after another tight end after re-signing Juwan Johnson.

Go get Derek Carr as many weapons as possible.

Even after signing Justin Fields in NFL Free Agency, the New York Jets get creative here in the third rond by taking a shot on Jalen Milroe. Stylistically, the two could operate the same type of offense and the Jets would be able to bring Milroe along slowly. Milroe is such a dynamic runner that they might even be able to get away with using him as an offensive weapon as a rookie.

They can’t completely bank the 2025 season or the future of the franchise on Fields and someone like Milroe could be a fun acquisition for a reloading team like that.

The Denver Broncos added Evan Engram in NFL Free Agency but I also think they’re going to double up in the 2025 NFL Draft at the position. Terrance Ferguson is a native of Colorado and was a teammate of Bo Nix at Oregon, so he could be a natural and ideal long-term fit.