2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Relatively speaking, it’s been a rather quiet NFL Free Agency period for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first year of new general manager James Gladstone, coming over from the Rams. Gladstone’s upbringing in the NFL world has been interesting because Rams GM Les Snead has subscribed to both the idea of “F*** Them Picks” as well as striking absolute gold at every turn of the NFL Draft.

Gladstone’s philosophy seems to be more in alignment with the latter as the Jags have made minimal investments in NFL Free Agency while also shedding some dead contract weight and figuring out the new core of the roster.

Mason Graham is a true foundation piece type of player. He’s not Aaron Donald, but Gladstone knows from his time with the Rams just how impactful a consistently disruptive interior presence can be.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Pete Carroll and Raiders GM John Spytek have their guy. Geno Smith is coming to Sin City to try and continue the remarkable and unlikely resurgence we’ve seen in the latter half of his NFL career. Things worked out well for Geno in Seattle with one of the best groups of offensive skill guys in the league, but will Smith be able to be the tide raising all boats in the harbor with the Raiders?

The Raiders definitely need some guys to help make it a little easier on Smith, and Ashton Jeanty is someone who could do that.

Las Vegas wasn’t kicking itself to the same degree as a team like the Giants was last year for letting go of Saquon Barkley, but Josh Jacobs’s dominance with the Packers had to be a little frustrating to witness. The Raiders will try to rectify that mistake by taking the best back in all of college football.