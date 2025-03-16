2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 3-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency frenzy

9. New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The New Orleans Saints doubled down a bit on quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, not that their options were really abundant. Carr staying healthy could help this team get to the playoffs in the first year under new head coach Kellen Moore, and they’re going to give it at least one more shot.

The Saints have been rumored to be in on the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes and are looking to add at receiver after re-signing tight end Juwan Johnson to a big-money deal. Even if the Saints add Kupp, they could be intrigued by the possibility of someone like Tetairoa McMillan in this slot. Would they still be interested in Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland even after Johnson re-signed?

Perhaps, but the big bodied McMillan maybe offers a bit more variance in Moore’s offense and can be that true field-stretching threat at the “X” position.

10. Chicago Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Just like we saw the Detroit Lions do a couple of years ago, I think the Chicago Bears could be poised to make a relatively big splash at the running back position in this year’s NFL Draft. The Bears have D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, but they don’t have anyone with the type of juice that Omarion Hampton brings to the table.

The Detroit Lions were wildly successful the last couple of years with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in tandem, and there’s no question that Ben Johnson is going to try to bring that same success to Chicago.

In order to do that, he’s got to get the right personnel at running back. Hampton is a bruising back with size, speed, explosiveness, and the ability to do whatever it is you’re asking of him at the position. Considering the Lions moved on from Swift while Johnson was there, I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest bit if they were big players for running backs in round one – even if it’s not Ashton Jeanty.