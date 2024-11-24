2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
25. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
You expected it, and you got it. The Los Angeles Chargers going with a Michigan Wolverines player in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft.
I’m sure Chargers fans are getting a little tired of that connection, but it honestly just makes a ton of sense. The players coming out of Michigan are obviously NFL-caliber, and Jim Harbaugh has already spent a ton of time making sure these particular players are fits for the program he likes to run.
And defensive coordinator Jesse Minter – assuming he sticks around in LA and doesn’t get a head coaching gig elsewhere – obviously is very familiar with a player like Kenneth Grant. Grant is a big ball of clay on the interior defensive line with all of the traits you covet at the position. The Chargers want to dominate in the trenches on both sides of the ball and this will help them do exactly that.
26. Green Bay Packers: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Green Bay Packers might have to trade up or fall in love with another cornerback prospect in this draft if they want to address that position group in this class. The good ones are probably going to fly off the board.
Here, the Packers aren’t able to land a top-flight cornerback prospect, but there are plenty of other defensive players they could end up looking into. Tyleik Williams is who we settled on here for Green Bay with Kenny Clark’s situation locked in for the foreseeable future and Green Bay needing to continue to add talent to that front to supplement what Clark brings to the table.
The one thing the Packers have struggled with defensively this season is against the run, especially against the Chicago Bears where they allowed 179 yards on the ground (the most this season). Tyleik Williams is a player who will raise the floor of your run defense immediately. He plays with good leverage and discipline and the Packers will like his traits.