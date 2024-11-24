2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
29. Philadelphia Eagles: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
Although he’s a former five-star prospect, JT Tuimoloau is not the type of “flashy” pick we’ve come to expect from the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years. Tuimoloau hasn’t been as spectacular as the five-star ranking he earned coming from the high-school ranks, but hey – he’s positioned himself to potentially be selected in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
He must be doing something right…right?
Tuimoloau has the type of motor and football IQ that is going to go over extremely well with Vic Fangio in Philadelphia. Fangio came to the Eagles in somewhat of a homecoming situation but also to fix a defense that was one of the league’s best in 2022 and one of the worst in 2023. He needs to continue to get help in the personnel department and the non-negotiables of the Fangio defense (getting home with four, tackling, love of the game) are prevalent with Tuimoloau.
30. Buffalo Bills: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Here we have yet another player making his debut in the first round of one of my 2025 NFL mock drafts. Marshall pass rusher Mike Green has caught the attention of the NFL in a big way this season with 15 total sacks already this season and three forced fumbles, proving he can get home off the edge consistently and with a pretty well-rounded game overall.
The Buffalo Bills have been leaning on veteran Von Miller (4.0 sacks this season) for the majority of their production off the edge, but with Greg Rousseau developing into such a consistent threat, they need a young, cost-controlled player off the edge who can be productive.
Finding a gem like this guy Mike Green out of Marshall could be exactly what the Bills need late in the first round.