2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
7. Cleveland Browns: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Cleveland Browns got a fun win for their fans on Thursday night against the 1st-place Pittsburgh Steelers, and they did it without Deshaun Watson. Jameis Winston has been leading this team for a handful of weeks now and you can’t help but think that this is his audition for the 2025 job as well.
The Browns are going to have to deal with the ramifications and repercussions of Deshaun Watson’s contract and all of those picks they traded to get him, but I don’t think Watson is going to be with this franchise come January or February. He’s been a total liability and a waste of a massive investment.
The Browns might need a QB on a rookie contract but I don’t know who they would take here based on the current way these guys are all viewed. Maybe someone like Carson Beck or Garrett Nussmeier emerges as a top-10 guy but for now, the Browns get one of the top defensive weapons in college football to come in and upgrade the area of their team that has carried them tremendously.
8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Similar to what we saw in the 2021 NFL Draft, a huge run on quarterbacks early in the first round may have actually left the best player on the board at the 8th overall pick. The only issue back in 2021 was, the Carolina Panthers did not have the wit to see it.
The Panthers passed on Pat Surtain II in 2021 for Jaycee Horn, and although Horn is a quality player, Surtain II is probably the best corner in the draft.
Perhaps they will have a chance to make amends if Will Johnson is available here with their first-round pick in 2025. Johnson has been compared to Surtain for his technical prowess, physical and athletic talent, as well as his tremendous ball skills. He would be an outstanding pickup for a team that just needs building blocks on both sides of the ball.