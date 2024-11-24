2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
11. Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
I think a lot of people are looking at the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 offseason and the potential of losing stud receiver Tee Higgins and thinking they need to immediately go back to the wide receiver well. But it’s clear that this team losing Trey Hendrickson, who requested a trade back in April, will be far more detrimental.
The Bengals need to figure out a way to keep Hendrickson happy, but they also have to plan for life without him. This year’s incoming class has a host of players on the defensive line and off the edge that could be of interest to a team like the Bengals.
Mykel Williams is one of a number of players who could make sense here, but his combination of size, versatility, and upside give the Bengals the potential of a huge steal at this stage of the 2025 NFL Draft.
12. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
This might be the first time I’ve had Malaki Starks going somewhere besides the Indianapolis Colts in a 2025 NFL mock draft. How about that?
The Dolphins let safety Brandon Jones walk in 2024 free agency and he’s been an absolute stud for the Denver Broncos. They could potentially lose Jevon Holland in 2025 as well unless they decide to franchise tag him (which is entirely possible) but they might not pass on a playmaker for the secondary like Starks anyway.
Starks has been outstanding ever since he arrived at Georgia, earning All-American honors last year. He has six career interceptions (three seasons) and has been tremendous this year attacking the line of scrimmage with four tackles for loss (and counting).