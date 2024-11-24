2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
If this season has shown us anything, it’s that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to invest in their wide receiver position behind stars Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans isn’t getting any younger and Godwin is going to be a free agent in 2025.
That last fact is something that will be extremely interesting to monitor this coming offseason as Godwin is still clearly a top-tier player at his position when on the field, but staying on the field has proven to be rather difficult for him.
The Bucs might have to make the difficult decision to let him go, but they will need to make sure they bring some additional help in. It just so happens that Luther Burden III out of Missouri is a near-carbon copy of Chris Godwin coming out of Penn State once upon a time. That combination of running back-like size and after-the-catch abilities would allow Burden to fit right in to the Bucs’ offense.
14. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell Jr., OT, LSU
The Chicago Bears were supposed to have the best supporting cast for a #1 pick the NFL has ever seen, or so I thought.
The Bears invested heavily in the receivers and skill players for #1 overall pick Caleb Williams, but the lack of investment (or failed investments) on the offensive line have been a huge issue for this team in 2024. And come on, Ryan Poles, you were an offensive lineman yourself.
In the near future, the Bears are going to lose faith in Poles as the man in charge of constructing and building this roster. I’d guess he’s going to get one more season to prove he has this team on the right track and getting the first offensive lineman off the board in this draft would probably have Bears fans rejoicing for months.
As of the time of this post being written, Caleb Williams hasn’t thrown a touchdown since October 13. He’s been sacked an unbearable 41 times in 10 games this season. The Bears need to build a wall around him.