2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
17. Los Angeles Rams: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
The Los Angeles Rams went from the “F*** Them Picks” mantra to really valuing their draft picks and building a completely new type of contending roster through every round of the NFL Draft.
We’ve seen Les Snead and Sean McVay get absolute studs at just about every turn of the draft as well as even after the draft with some UDFA studs. They built their Super Bowl champion with some good drafting and great free agent/trade acquisitions. They have built another type of contender with gems in the NFL Draft and it’s been a huge emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.
With that said, the secondary definitely needs some tailoring, especially at the cornerback position. The Rams have a chance here to get someone who is way above this slot in terms of his ability but because of a torn ACL suffered this season, they might be able to snag Shavon Revel Jr. and get arguably the 2nd-best corner in the class.
18. San Francisco 49ers: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The San Francisco 49ers have not drafted exceptionally well defensively in recent years, and as a result, they’ve really had to supplement through free agency to fill out their roster. Having a constant revolving door at the defensive coordinator spot doesn’t help, either.
Maybe we’ll see Robert Saleh back in 2025 to reprise his role in leading that unit…
One of the areas the 49ers have been knocking on pretty much every door to find an answer is off the edge opposite Nick Bosa. They’ve drafted guys, traded for guys, and signed free agents. Nothing has had any true longevity. James Pearce Jr. was getting a lot of #1 overall pick hype earlier this year and that kind of talent is still there.
He’s on the lighter side for an edge player but Pearce could really thrive with all of the attention a player like Bosa gets. He’d be a steal for the Niners in the 2025 NFL Draft.