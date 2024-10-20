2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
The 2025 NFL Draft is not until next April, but that isn't going to stop us from rolling out our latest mock draft which has some total drama near the top. As we hit Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season, it's clear that there are a good bit of teams who could target a QB in the first round.
However, overall, this coming NFL Draft class does not seem to be nearly as talented at the top as the 2024 NFL Draft class was. There don't seem to be a ton of first-round picks, so it'll be interesting to see how teams navigate the 2025 NFL Draft when it rolls around. Since the NFL is and always will be a QB-first league, we can expect those positions to fly off the board when next April arrives.
Let's get into our latest NFL mock draft.
1. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots are a total mess, and this team desperately needs some help along the offensive line. Will Campbell is a tackle from LSU but may actually shift to the inside at the NFL level. Well, in this mock draft, the Patriots bank on Campbell being able to play LT at the next level and take him with the first overall pick.
Frankly, the Patriots need this pick. This team is a flat-out mess with their offensive personnel and need to do everything in their power to develop rookie QB Drake Maye, who held his own in his first NFL start.
2. Cleveland Browns - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
At pick two, the Cleveland Browns do something baffling and take Tetairoa McMillian from Arizona. He may end up being the first WR taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, but everyone would have expected them to take a QB here, right? Well, the team has not benched Deshaun Watson, which is odd. It makes me think that someone who is higher than the GM in that organization is forcing them to keep Watson in the lineup, so why would they take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? I mean, I think the argument is there.