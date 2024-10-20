2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
19. San Francisco 49ers - Emery Jones Jr, OT, LSU
The San Francisco 49ers are another team in the 2024 NFL Season that has been bitten by the injury bug. We’ve yet to see RB Christian McCaffrey this year most notably. It’s a shame, as the 49ers are the best team in the NFL when healthy, but they just cannot seem to get past the Kansas City Chiefs when the two teams meet in the Super Bowl. Heading into Week 7, they hold the 19th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In this mock draft, we have them taking Emery Jones, LSU’s right tackle, but Jones might be yet another first-round caliber offensive lineman who kicks inside and plays along the interior at the NFL level. Being that the 49ers do need a long-term left tackle after Trent Williams and a right tackle, my guess is that they try and see if Jones can indeed play tackle at the NFL level. It’d be awesome if he could.
20. Denver Broncos - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Don’t look now, but heading into Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos are in a playoff spot in the AFC. This team is now 4-3 with rookie QB Bo Nix and the best defense in the NFL if you ask me. The Broncos can not only win close to nine or 10 games this year if they keep this up, but they can indeed make the postseason.
Next offseason is very likely going to be the Broncos making an all-in offseason push around Bo Nix, who’d be entering a critical year two in Sean Payton’s offense. One area they could look to improve is the RB spot, where Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty goes from being a Bronco and wearing orange and blue at the collegiate level to being a Bronco and wearing orange and blue at the NFL level. It almost makes too much sense.