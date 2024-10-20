2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
21. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be a dangerous team if they can get into the NFL playoffs this season. They are tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the best record in the NFC South, but the Bucs did lose to the Falcons a couple of weeks ago, so that’s got them in second place in the division at this moment.
The Buccaneers could end up winning the NFC South, but either way, they’re a great team and could do in a number of directions in the 2025 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, they’ll look to bolster their secondary with Malaki Starks, a safety from Georgia.
Their defense definitely needs some more talent, as their offense is just on another planet right now with Baker Mayfield at QB. Mayfield leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes approaching Week 7.
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
