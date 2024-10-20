2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
25. Buffalo Bills - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Buffalo Bills are interesting; they’ve lost some brutal games against AFC contenders like the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, and barely got past the New York Jets. However, they are still 4-2 on the season and are still first place in the AFC East as we hit Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season.
They definitely did a bit of housecleaning with their roster this past offseason and don’t have as much talent on it as they have in previous seasons. Well, they could look to rebuild their pass rush in the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Mykel Williams from Georgia. Most notably, the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and also let Gabe Davis walk out the door in free agency.
Bills’ GM Brandon Beane definitely has some work to do to get this roster back into a decent spot.
26. Washington Commanders - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
How about the Washington Commanders? This team has shocked the NFL in the 2024 season. They’re 4-2 on the year and are first place in the NFC East, which is insane. The Commanders of old seem to be dead, and it’s largely thanks to rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who is playing out of his mind this season.
What the Commanders have built does seme sustainable, and I do not believe this team is going to hit some sort of wall. Sure, they may lose two of three or whatever, but what they’ve got going is legitimate. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they’d be wise to begin going all-in around Daniels, so at pick 26 in this NFL mock draft, they’ll take Isaiah Bond, a wide receiver from Texas. The team did trade Jahan Dotson, and Terry McLaurin is beginning to get up there in age, so the WR room is a position of need for them if you ask me.