2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
27. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jonah Savaiinaea, iOL, Arizona
The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting Russell Wilson for Week 7 against the New York Jets. I guess the Steelers want to see what they have in Wilson now that his calf injury is better. Well, one area that the Steelers have invested in significantly is the offensive line. They took Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier in the 2024 NFL Draft, and are going to continue to rebuild their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft with Jonah Savaiinaea, who plays at Arizona.
This makes it the second first-round player in this mock draft who played their college football at Arizona, which is pretty neat. The Steelers should be in the market for a first-round QB, but they may not be bad enough to land one of the top prospects.
28. Detroit Lions - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Man, you just have to feel for the Detroit Lions. They will be missing stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the 2024 NFL Season due to a terrible lower-leg injury that required emergency surgery. The Lions should still be able to win a ton of games this year and may end up again winning the NFC North. This team is built the right way and is built by Brad Holmes, who is the best GM in the NFL as far as I’m concerned.
Holmes is likely going to make some sort of move by the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline to try and get a pass rush boost with Hutchinson out, and the common name that has been thrown around is Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Well, they can get some additional insurance in the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Jack Sawyer in the first round from Ohio State. Holmes has drafted a ton of studs already in the handful of drafts that he’s had with the Lions. He’s just simply excellent.