2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
29. Atlanta Falcons - Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
I really like the Atlanta Falcons this season. The team paid a ton of money for Kirk Cousins in free agency this past offseason and also shockingly took Michael Penix Jr at pick eight in the 2024 NFL Draft. When you think about it though, them taking Penix may have been a genius, forward-thinking move from GM Terry Fontenot. Penix is going to end up sitting for a few years, but he may be more than ready when he steps into the lineup.
The Falcons could, in the meantime, look to fix their defense, which is littered with veteran players that will probably need replacing with some younger talent in the coming seasons. Harold Perkins is probably the best linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft class and could hear his name called in the first round.
The Falcons could certainly use the boost on defense. The team is 4-2 on the season and first place in the NFC South, so this team could very much end up hosting a playoff game later this season.
30. Houston Texans - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The Houston Texans haven’t been particularly great on either side of the ball this season, but they’re 5-1, which kind of tells you just how good this team can be if their offense or defense gets going. In the first round of this mock draft, they’ll take Cameron Williams, a tackle from Texas. General Manager Nick Caserio has built this team the right way, but they could use a boost along the offensive line.
They have high-flying playmakers on offense and some insan young talent on defense, so them hitting along the offensive line could be a smart move here. CJ Stroud will still be on his rookie deal next offseason, so I would expect the Texans to continue going all-in. They did so last offseason, and could be a Super Bowl team this year.