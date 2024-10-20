2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
3. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
It’s shocking to see how bad the Jacksonville Jaguars are this year, but here we are. They’re 1-5 on the season and face the New England Patriots on Sunday in London. This game may end up having some huge implications for the 2025 NFL Draft. In my opinion, on paper, the Jaguars have a solid roster, but they could stand to benefit from rebuilding their secondary an adding some talent to their offensive line.
There seems to be more CB talent at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft than along the offensive line, so at pick no. 3, the Jaguars take Will Johnson, who is perhaps the best CB in the country. The Jags also seem to be set to move on from head coach Doug Pederson at some point. It feels like the team has quit on this coaching staff, so that could also mean GM Trent Baalke is on his way out the door as well.
The Jaguars need to rebuild a few positions on their roster, but I don’t think this team is too far away from competing.
4. Carolina Panthers - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Carolina Panthers must take a first-round QB and must end the Bryce Young experiment. He was benched after just two games in the 2024 NFL Season, and backup QB Andy Dalton has helped bring some life into this offense.
It’s clear that Dalton is an upgrade over Bryce Young, which says a lot about Bryce Young. For as controversial as Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado football program is, Sanders is a very good college QB. He’s excellent from within the pocket, which is one of the best traits that a college QB can have coming into the league.
The Panthers and head coach Dave Canales need to prioritize the QB position in a big way when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, and in this mock draft, they take Shedeur Sanders and make him the first QB off the board.