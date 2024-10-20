2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
11. Las Vegas Raiders - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
What position is Travis Hunter going to play in the NFL? It may make the most sense for him to settle into the wide receiver position, but he may be a better cornerback. Well, either way, the Las Vegas Raiders could use him on their team, and it just feels right that someone like Hunter heads to a city like Vegas.
The Raiders are a flat-out joke if we’re being honest and should have taken a QB here, but dysfunctional franchises do dysfunctional teams, so here we are. This team missed out on a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft and started Gardner Minshew II to begin the 2024 NFL Season.
Well, just weeks into the season, Minshew got benched for Aidan O’Connell, and he isn’t a franchise QB. In this NFL mock draft, Travis Hunter heads to Las Vegas to suit up for the Raiders.
12. New York Giants - Kelvin Banks, OT, Texans
The New York Giants have not been a total disaster in the 2024 NFL Season, which has been a shock to me. Their main issue is and will continue to be their QB situation, as Daniel Jones is not a franchise passer, and Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll is just doing everything he can with this passer.
The G-Men should take a first-round QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, and it’s not that Kelvin Banks isn’t a good prospect; he is, it’s just the Giants should have gone with a QB here, but Banks is the selection.
He may end up kicking inside at the NFL level, which is fine. You just have to wonder if the Giants have plays to take a QB in a later round? Perhaps they’ll swing a trade for somebody? Who knows, but they’re 2-4 on the season and face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.