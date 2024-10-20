2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
15. Indianapolis Colts - Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
At some point, we have to have a conversation about Colts’ GM Chris Ballard, right? I mean, this man has had years upon years to fix the quarterback position post-Andrew Luck era, and he’s just not been able to do it. Ballard deserves a lot of the blame, as it’s not looking great for second-year QB Anthony Richardson, who has dealt with injuries across his brief NFL career thus far.
The Colts will look to bolster their defensive line by taking Kenneth Grant from Michigan, who is the second first-round Michigan DL in three picks to fly off the board. The Colts do have a solid offensive line and largely are fine with their playmakers on offense as well. The team does need to fix this defense once and for all, so perhaps Kenneth Grant can be that player for them at pick 15 in this NFL mock draft.
16. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Dallas Cowboys are an interesting team. They let two starting players along their offensive line leave in free agency last offseason and are hurting in that department. Their defense is just bad, as Defensive Coordinator Mike Zimmer just isn’t getting this unit playing at the level they need to play.
But if we look back to the offense for a second; the Cowboys do not have a viable RB1 and do not have a reliable WR2 next to CeeDee Lamb, who signed a massive contract extension with the team recently. The Cowboys take wide receiver Luther Burden from Missouri, who is somehow there for them to take a pick 16 of this mock draft.
This could be a huge boost for the offense, but I do wonder how the Cowboys plan on fixing their offensive line and defense this coming offseason. Heck, does head coach Mike McCarthy even survive into the 2025 NFL Season?