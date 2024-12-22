2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shown such tremendous resilience this season and one of the biggest reasons for that has been the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has been such a tremendous fit for that program and you have to tip your cap to the Bucs for weathering the injury storm this season and almost securing yet another NFC South title.

With a handful of weeks left to play, I think one of the areas of this Bucs team that could get an infusion of talent in the 2025 offseason is at cornerback.

Zyon McCollum looks like an absolute stud but other than McCollum, the Bucs don’t have any corners that have played over 70 percent of the defensive snaps this season. Jamel Dean has been around since 2019 but he’s missed some time every year he’s been in the league.

It might seem a bit ironic then that we’re going to talk about the Bucs taking a corner who is coming off of a major knee injury, but the deeper you get in the 1st round here, the more it feels ridiculous to be letting a player with Shavon Revel’s ball skills drop. If he can prove himself healthy before the draft, he might go a lot higher than this.

20. Los Angeles Rams: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Since the Los Angeles Rams ditched the “F*** Them Picks” mantra, we’ve seen them put a huge emphasis on improving in the trenches on both sides of the football. And frankly, that has significantly raised the floor of this team overall.

The additions the Rams have made when it comes to getting studs on the offensive and defensive lines have really changed the complexion of this team and given them a shot as we approach the playoffs this season.

The offensive tackle position is one area the Rams have kind of just maintained status quo. They have had to deal with some injuries to both Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest to see someone like Aireontae Ersery intrigue both Les Snead and Sean McVay.

These guys have been around some of the best tackles in the game and a big man with the size, length, and nimble feet of Ersery would fit perfectly into their archetype for the position. Even if he’s not a finished product at this stage.