2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

23. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Don’t be shocked to see this year’s draft class for the Los Angeles Chargers be heavy on the former Michigan Wolverines.

I don’t think that would surprise anybody, but just wanted to throw that out there for the millionth time.

Jim Harbaugh has a lot of guys he already hand-selected to be part of his program at the college level who will be ready to contribute immediately when they get to the NFL in his program, including star tight end prospect Colston Loveland.

There is so much to like about both Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren in this class, but Warren’s stock has heated up to the point that Loveland could end up falling down the board a little bit in round one. And I highly doubt the Chargers would mind.

Loveland would give Justin Herbert a dynamic playmaker at the tight end position who looks like he’s going to be a much better and much more dangerous pro than even what we saw at Michigan, where he was outstanding.

24. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The only other coach in the NFL who loves former Michigan Wolverines players as much or more than Jim Harbaugh is his brother John out in Baltimore.

The Ravens have obviously brought in a lot of former Michigan players since Jim Harbaugh became their head coach once upon a time because they are going to come into the NFL understanding the culture this franchise has in place and what is demanded when you join an elite team like this.

The Ravens need to get some additional help on the defensive front in this upcoming draft class and luckily for them, this rookie class looks like it’s going to be absolutely loaded on the defensive line. Kenneth Grant is going to be able to come in and fit in this Ravens defensive scheme right away with his versatility and size on the defensive line. At 6-foot-3, 330-340 pounds, he’s a tank who can push the pocket and create plays behind the line of scrimmage.