2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

25. Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

When you watch the Houston Texans play this season, I don’t think anything stands out more than this team needing some help on the offensive line.

Injuries have played a role, but only Caleb Williams has been sacked more this season than CJ Stroud. The Texans need to make sure they throw as much at the offensive line this coming offseason as they threw at the pass rush the last two years when they drafted Will Anderson Jr. and then signed Danielle Hunter.

Getting a physical player like Tyler Booker would be huge for their interior offensive line. Booker plays with a nasty demeanor and will help this Texans team build a wall around their franchise quarterback. You can’t have CJ Stroud going out there and getting hit as many times as he has this season and Booker will be able to help and play right away.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

I think right here you look at a number of different areas of “need” for the Steelers and you wish that there was a more obvious player at wide receiver on the board. Heck, maybe this is even a spot where you slot Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe if he leaves for the NFL. The Steelers could be a great landing spot for him.

But the Steelers look to strengthen a strength here with the selection of Maxwell Hairston, who would give them an ultra-confident playmaker at the cornerback position to take advantage of their always outstanding pass rush.

Donte Jackson has been really solid for Pittsburgh this season with five interceptions heading into Week 16 and they have another young player in Joey Porter Jr. who they are going to continue building around. Jackson, however, is a free agent after this season and the Steelers play in a division with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. They need to have dawgs on the back end who can make plays.