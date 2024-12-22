2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

27. Green Bay Packers: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

At this stage of the 2025 NFL Draft process, the Green Bay Packers are one of the toughest teams to project in the league. They have a pretty complete roster overall, but we know every team in the NFL is always trying to get better in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

And Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn’t going to shy away from the chance to draft a unicorn on the defensive line if he is given the chance.

Deone Walker is one of the biggest, most athletic defensive linemen you will see. Statistically speaking, he was way better in 2023 than in 2024, but he was still productive even if he wasn’t showing up as much on the stat sheet with TFLs and sacks. With his athletic traits, size, and positional flexibility, I think the Packers will have him high on their draft board come next Spring.

28. Minnesota Vikings: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

If you’re the Minnesota Vikings, I’m not sure you can be too careful when it comes to investing in the protection of JJ McCarthy beyond this season. They might go after someone with more positional versatility, but with Christian Darrisaw getting injured this past year, the Vikings swung a trade for Cam Robinson at the tackle position and they cannot afford to have any issues at such an important position going forward.

Not with McCarthy coming off of a season-ending injury.

Josh Simmons has dealt with injury issues himself but he was projected to potentially compete to become the first offensive tackle off the board, and here he provides the Vikings some much-needed depth at that position and gives them someone who has started games on both the right and left side.

And with the Vikings, maybe you could even teach him to play some guard at the NFL level. Put this guy’s talent to good use one way or the other.