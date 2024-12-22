2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

29. Buffalo Bills: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Buffalo Bills already have one of the best players to ever come out of Texas A&M coming off the edge, but perhaps the heir apparent to Von Miller in Buffalo (if that’s what you want to call it) will end up being another big man from the Aggies program.

Nic Scourton transferred to Texas A&M from Purdue and brought his big-time skills off the edge with him. While he may not have the twitch you covet in first-round players at the position, he’s got the ability against both the run and pass to be an instant impact player at the next level.

He’s going to give opposing teams fit with his overall power and as his game continues to progress, he could become an 8-10 sack per year type of guy off the edge. He’s one of those prospects who you just feel like you know what you’re getting. The floor is relatively high.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

We’ll see what Bryce Huff can do now that he’s coming off of IR for the Eagles, but barring a massive breakout over the remainder of this season, the Eagles might look to trade Huff in the offseason and find some other reinforcements off the edge in 2025.

And the idea here with Mike Green from Marshall is similar to the idea with adding Huff in the first place.

The Eagles want a guy who is going to be able to apply pressure on a high percentage of his snaps defensively, and that’s exactly what Green brings to the table. The former Virginia transfer has gotten the chance to play a lot over the last two years at Marshall, and he’s having a tremendous 2024 campaign with 17 total sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Get this guy bringing heat off the edge with the rest of that stellar Eagles defensive front and bring waves of pass rush, making life miserable for opposing teams.