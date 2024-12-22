2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

31. Detroit Lions: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

The Detroit Lions probably wish they could pick up the best defensive player on the board for their defense today with all of the injuries they’ve suffered on that side of the ball this year.

If you’re a Lions fan, you’re just hoping that all of those injuries don’t end up sinking the ship in the playoffs. Even though we’ve seen the Lions win a game this season in which Jared Goff threw an obscene five interceptions, we’ve also seen them lose a game in which Goff threw five touchdowns.

This Lions roster is so good and so well-rounded from top to bottom. You have to have the utmost confidence in GM Brad Holmes at this stage, but this is a Lions team that is also going to start losing guys in the near future. You can’t keep everybody when you experience success like this.

Getting more studs for the defensive front is going to be essential and Alfred Collins has proven to be extremely disruptive at nearly 6-foot-6 with long arms and seven passes defensed as a result.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Kansas City Chiefs have been an absolute revolving door when it comes to the left tackle position the last handful of years. For as good as this offense has been and as good as Patrick Mahomes has been, this team’s inability to identify a long-term piece at left tackle has been pretty surprising.

And they have tried finding guys, there’s no question about it. The Chiefs have left no stone unturned and even as this 2025 NFL mock draft is being typed out, we’re seeing left guard Joe Thuney step into that role and play some left tackle for the Chiefs.

They need someone to step up, and it doesn’t appear likely to be Kingsley Suamataia or Wanya Morris, barring some significant development from those guys this coming offseason.

Here, the Chiefs get another player who is raw but extremely physically gifted and talented in Cameron Williams of Texas, who could end up being a starting tackle a lot earlier than expected. It’ll be up to a team like the Chiefs to get him ready to play right away, otherwise, a lot of people see him as more of a developmental kind of guy on the offensive line.