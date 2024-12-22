2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

3. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The opportunity for the New England Patriots to potentially land the top non-quarterback on their draft board in 2025 is right there before them. We’ll see what happens over the course of their final few games here in the 2024 season, but we already know that Drake Maye has established himself as this team’s franchise QB of the future.

It’s time to get him some more help.

I don’t know that there is any individual player in the 2025 offseason that’s going to help an NFL team as much as the Heisman winning Travis Hunter. He’s got the ability to play both ways at the next level, even if it’s not on a full-time basis. He’s still going to be able to do it on a semi-consistent basis and I think he’s going to do well.

But for the Patriots, this would give Drake Maye a true alpha in the passing game to get the ball to. Hunter’s ball skills are second to none.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

As the Jacksonville Jaguars likely usher in a brand-new coaching regime once again in 2025, one thing that’s abundantly clear with this franchise that needs changing is the pass rush. The Jaguars have invested heavily in that department but seemingly to no avail.

Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are both former high draft picks and while they’ve combined for 15.5 sacks this season, they have just 26 total QB hits combined on the season. Another player being added to the league’s worst pass rush (arguably) would be massive and the Penn State program seems to crank these types of guys out annually.

Abdul Carter has the athletic and physical traits to be a top-tier edge bender in the NFL rather quickly, and the Jaguars would love to have his disruptive traits opening things up for the other guys on that defensive front.